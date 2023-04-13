Praise I received. WWOOF? China decentralized? Global birthrates. Who funds ISDglobal? Sunak ignored

#birthrates #China #ISDglobal #EU #Sunak
Chill video, China texts, chic images and cherished links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/wind-plastic
Year 2022 English mug has arrived and new anti-mask t-shirtsMerch
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallin
https://teespring.com/HenrikWallinSv (Tänk på att beställa ifrån EU-butiken, annars blir det moms i tullen!)
https://teespring.com/vaxxpassport
Video
https://rumble.com/user/heddahenrik (separate English/Swedish channels)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dt8pigvmh9z/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@heddahenrik:b
(only Swedish) https://swebbtube.se/c/heddahenrik_channel/videos
(only English) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heddahenrik
(rare lives only) https://facebook.com/HenrikWallinPage
:
https://www.facebook.com/heddahenrik
https://twitter.com/OfficialElftown
https://gettr.com/user/henrikwallin3
https://www.minds.com/Heddahenrik/
https://gab.com/heddahenrik
(Swedish only) https://wakeupfriends.net/profile/?heddahenrik/
Support, best is to be a paying subscriber to my Substack:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/
(Sweden) SWISH: 0762361967
A big discount on your first usage of the hotel/renting service AirBNB
https://www.airbnb.com/c/henrikw166
Use this link if you want to become a host:
https://www.airbnb.com/r/henrikw166
If you w
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.