Pt 1 HOW THE AMERICAN DREAM BECAME A NIGHTMARE- MEN WHO PLUNDERED A NATION

REVELATION REDPILL EP37: HOW THE AMERICAN DREAM BECAME A NIGHTMARE- MEN WHO PLUNDERED A NATION
You have heard their names... Vanderbilt, Carnegie, JP Morgan, and Rockefeller whose tenacious and brutal business practices would cause millions to hate them and government agencies investigate them, fine them, and break up their monopolies. These villainous titans used their staggering marauded wealth to create vast propaganda to reshape their images, memory-holing their criminal behavior and deceit while plastering their names on museums, concert halls, and university buildings. Who were these gods of banking, railroads, and oil? They were the men who plundered a nation. The tide has turned and to move forward in establishing the kingdom of God on this planet we have to uproot those trees planted by the enemy. Documentary Leah suggested at the end of the show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6r8nkxCKO4
