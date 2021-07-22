Klaus Schwab, WEF founder, speaks about 'the new normal'

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https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/oo9lz2/klaus_schwab_is_a_rothschild/
Klaus Schwab – founder of the World Economic Forum – makes it very clear that there will be no return to normal in this excerpt from a talk by him. They are now very open about saying that everything has permanently changed to a “new normal.”
Everything that we are going through right now, including very dangerous, catastrophic lockdowns, will remain with us forever – according to “them.” Read the full article: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/14-obvious-crucial-questions-about-the-wuhan-virus-vaccines/?utm_source=KlausSchwabRumbleRepost071621
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