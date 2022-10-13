ALERT! Dr. Francis Boyle - New Bioweapons, Complete WHO Takeover, Dissidents Imprisoned

Maria Zeee





October 13, 2022





Dr. Francis Boyle is an international lawyer and biowarfare expert of over 30 years. He joins us today to confirm both Australian and United States legislation and documentation proving planned Gain-of-Function Bioweapon releases that work hand-in-hand with what the globalists are doing through the WHO Treaty takeover - which he says will land dissidents in prison if the globalists are successful with their plans.





