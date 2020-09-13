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Weeping and Gnashing of Teeth
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11 views • September 13, 2020
There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth! These are the words of Y’shua, which he repeated several times while He was here on earth as a warning of the coming judgment, which everyone will face in the near future. These words should concern everyone living today, while there is time to choose. Because the time will come when it will be too late to choose life.
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