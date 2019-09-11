15 PLANTS YOU CAN EASILY GROW IN YOUR OWN KITCHEN

Just look at these incredible plants, which you can easily grow in your own kitchen!



Find out how to grow an exotic pineapple, celery, grass in the eggshells, make natural homemade coffee fertilizer.



Pay special attention to the plants that should be in every home such as: aloe vera, the best plant for the bedroom, unlike others, it provides the room with oxygen at night;

decorative lemon tree, its leaves contain 85 substances that help clean the air in the room;

chlorophytum, this large, vigorous plant can clean 3 cubic meters of air;

ficus, it enriches the room with oxygen, humidifies the air and neutralizes toxins;

rosemary, its phytoncides have a beneficial effect on people suffering from illnesses of the upper airways;

pelargonium, it produces a substance that has a calming effect and helps to deal with stress and insomnia.



I'll also share with you some hacks on how to create clay pot garden lighthouse and plant hangers from the old T-shirts!



Let's get started! :)