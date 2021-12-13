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Finding the Diet that May Work for You and the Recent Advances in the Dietary Health Community with Robb Wolf
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20 views • December 13, 2021
Is the Paleo diet suitable for everyone? Despite the popularity of fad diets, you may be surprised at how to actually see results. Listen in to learn:
The various diets popular right now
Why intermittent fasting is especially effective
Who can benefit most from a specific diet
Robb Wolf, a former research biochemist and a two-time New York Times and WSJ Best Selling author, shares the latest dietary health and fitness info.
Even though diets may be touted as widely effective, everyone functions differently and can benefit from more variability in the diet space. If a diet is not working for an individual, there may be underlying causes other than lack of discipline.
For many of us, the most benefits can be found by combining many effective components of a range of diets. However, for one important takeaway, an emphasis on good-quality sleep and eating protein first in a meal are widely effective.
Visit https://robbwolf.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
The various diets popular right now
Why intermittent fasting is especially effective
Who can benefit most from a specific diet
Robb Wolf, a former research biochemist and a two-time New York Times and WSJ Best Selling author, shares the latest dietary health and fitness info.
Even though diets may be touted as widely effective, everyone functions differently and can benefit from more variability in the diet space. If a diet is not working for an individual, there may be underlying causes other than lack of discipline.
For many of us, the most benefits can be found by combining many effective components of a range of diets. However, for one important takeaway, an emphasis on good-quality sleep and eating protein first in a meal are widely effective.
Visit https://robbwolf.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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