The Left Is Worried About What the Arizona Election Audit Will Find

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4/24/2021 MSNBC’s editor and chief thinker Rachel Maddow reported twice about the ballot audit in Arizona showing how nervous the democrats are now about what the Arizona election audit will find. While the court asked them to put up a million dollars to pay for the time that they’re burning here with the audit, they blinked.