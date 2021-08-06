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INSIDE The Red Pyramid! - EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE - Tomb Or Machine?
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Egypt at the Red Pyramid of Dahshur near Giza. The Red Pyramid alongside the Bent Pyramid and the Black Pyramid were only recently opened to the public after years of limited visits.
On Christmas Day, 2020, Josh Sigurdson climbed through the Red Pyramid among other nearby pyramids to record evidence of a lost ancient civilization. The Red Pyramid like other Egyptian pyramids is built perfectly within to mathematical golden ratios and works as a reverberation machine. One might call it a vibrational echo chamber.
With a shaft that dives deep into the ground below with newly build steps which without would make it essentially a slide, this pyramid could not have been a tomb and shows no notable signs of being a tomb at all. If one had gone down the shaft of the Red Pyramid thousands of years ago, they would not have been able to easily get out as the stone floor is slippery and fine.
The chambers below are beautifully built and are built pyramidal to the ceiling creating a vibrational echo.
There is evidence of later renovations and even destruction by raiders.

In this video, we explore the historic pyramid.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomnewstravelpyramidsegypthistoryegyptiangraham hancockancientlost technologyancient civilizationsjosh sigurdsonwam
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