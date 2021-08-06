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INSIDE The Red Pyramid! - EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE - Tomb Or Machine?
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389 views • August 06, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Egypt at the Red Pyramid of Dahshur near Giza. The Red Pyramid alongside the Bent Pyramid and the Black Pyramid were only recently opened to the public after years of limited visits.
On Christmas Day, 2020, Josh Sigurdson climbed through the Red Pyramid among other nearby pyramids to record evidence of a lost ancient civilization. The Red Pyramid like other Egyptian pyramids is built perfectly within to mathematical golden ratios and works as a reverberation machine. One might call it a vibrational echo chamber.
With a shaft that dives deep into the ground below with newly build steps which without would make it essentially a slide, this pyramid could not have been a tomb and shows no notable signs of being a tomb at all. If one had gone down the shaft of the Red Pyramid thousands of years ago, they would not have been able to easily get out as the stone floor is slippery and fine.
The chambers below are beautifully built and are built pyramidal to the ceiling creating a vibrational echo.
There is evidence of later renovations and even destruction by raiders.
In this video, we explore the historic pyramid.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Egypt at the Red Pyramid of Dahshur near Giza. The Red Pyramid alongside the Bent Pyramid and the Black Pyramid were only recently opened to the public after years of limited visits.
On Christmas Day, 2020, Josh Sigurdson climbed through the Red Pyramid among other nearby pyramids to record evidence of a lost ancient civilization. The Red Pyramid like other Egyptian pyramids is built perfectly within to mathematical golden ratios and works as a reverberation machine. One might call it a vibrational echo chamber.
With a shaft that dives deep into the ground below with newly build steps which without would make it essentially a slide, this pyramid could not have been a tomb and shows no notable signs of being a tomb at all. If one had gone down the shaft of the Red Pyramid thousands of years ago, they would not have been able to easily get out as the stone floor is slippery and fine.
The chambers below are beautifully built and are built pyramidal to the ceiling creating a vibrational echo.
There is evidence of later renovations and even destruction by raiders.
In this video, we explore the historic pyramid.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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