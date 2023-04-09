Create New Account
COVID-19 is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced in several ways ~ La Quinta Columna
COVID-19 IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS https://rumble.com/vj25zh-covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide-introduced-by-several-ways.html | We Are At War - This Is Not A Drill https://www.bitchute.com/video/xfRyWiRHe9jM/


Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html Today, La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials. Translated and subbed by Orwell City ( www.orwell.city )."

