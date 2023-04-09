COVID-19 is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced in several ways ~ La Quinta Columna

Mirror. Source
COVID-19 IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS https://rumble.com/vj25zh-covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide-introduced-by-several-ways.html | We Are At War - This Is Not A Drill https://www.bitchute.com/video/xfRyWiRHe9jM/
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html Today, La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials. Translated and subbed by Orwell City ( www.orwell.city )."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.