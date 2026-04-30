Israel wrecks Christian village in Debel, Lebanon - whose residents once served in Israel's proxy South Lebanon Army

Israel wrecks Christian village in Lebanon

Israeli forces occupied civilian homes in Debel, a Christian village whose residents once served in Israel's proxy South Lebanon Army. Then they left chaos behind.

💬 "This is what a house in the Christian town of Debel looks like after it was used by the Israeli army. Hundreds of residents served alongside Israel. Some now live in Israel. This behavior does not serve our ability to gain the trust of Christians in southern Lebanon." — Israeli journalist Itay Elenia.

Occupy, desecrate, flatten — even allies aren't safe. The "defender of Christians" strikes again.