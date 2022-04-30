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Karen Kingston (Covid Critical Thinking) | TPC #793
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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334 views • April 30, 2022
TPC #793 is with Karen Kingston, a brilliant medical analyst. Her website: http://varitage.com.
Karen Kingston is a pharmaceutical and medical device business analyst. She has over 20 years of experience in business development, marketing, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting. As an executive strategist, her clients range from start-ups to Fortune 500 leaders, including Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. She has developed key messaging, business plans, pricing strategies, global campaigns, go-to-market strategies, and other core marketing assets for inline products and blockbuster launches.   She began her career as a top performing Pfizer sales representative in NYC and was quickly recruited to the marketing side of the business. She played an integral role in the re-launch of VIAGRA shifting the focus to younger men and empowering patients to speak to their doctors about Viagra. She has led sales training, marketing and communication workshops and has appeared on FOX, MSNBC, and CBS as the spokeswoman and Director of US Marketing for InnoVision Labs.  In 2007, Karen founded Varitage. She specializes in improving lead generation, nurturing, and conversion for B2B and B2C customers. Karen works closely with her clients and team to provide actionable insights to make real-time, well-informed strategic decisions that result in significant improvements across critical marketing KPI's.

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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/episode/47AcOQMhaFHQGYl4lT0MJr - April 27, 2022.

Karen Kingston (Covid Critical Thinking) | TPC #793.

Karen Kingston, Covid Critical Thinking, TPC #793, Tommy's Podcast, April 27 2022
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karen kingstontommys podcastapril 27 2022covid critical thinkingtpc 793
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