© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BadVolf Ukraine Russia War I was IN Mariupol theatre, MSM said had 1300 civilians in it
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • April 29, 2022
BadVolf Ukraine Russia War I was IN Mariupol theatre, MSM said had 1300 civilians in it
BadVolf
https://rumble.com/v1266fm-i-was-in-mariupol-theatre-msm-said-had-1300-civilians-in-it-when-bombed.-mo.html
I was IN Mariupol theatre, MSM said had 1300 civilians in it when BOMBED. More Ukraine lies.
MSM was reporting that Russians bombed a theatre that had 1300 civilians inside. Information supplied by the Ukrainian intelligence, no doubt. But what's the truth? I was there. I tell you what's up, and how you are getting played by the dishonest CIA run media.
BadVolf
https://rumble.com/v1266fm-i-was-in-mariupol-theatre-msm-said-had-1300-civilians-in-it-when-bombed.-mo.html
I was IN Mariupol theatre, MSM said had 1300 civilians in it when BOMBED. More Ukraine lies.
MSM was reporting that Russians bombed a theatre that had 1300 civilians inside. Information supplied by the Ukrainian intelligence, no doubt. But what's the truth? I was there. I tell you what's up, and how you are getting played by the dishonest CIA run media.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.