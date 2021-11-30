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The Plot Thickens
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320 views • November 30, 2021
This week Hips News will Continue with the 2 part series with last week episode that focused on all the Methods of Brainwashing and how they effect society.
TV, movies, magazines just to name a few when dealing with Suggestive Techniques in Manipulating.
The ideas of the News, social media are just to name a few ways to Per sway individual thinking.
Society has moved from being self thinking to collective thinking now with the help of Technology.
TV, movies, magazines just to name a few when dealing with Suggestive Techniques in Manipulating.
The ideas of the News, social media are just to name a few ways to Per sway individual thinking.
Society has moved from being self thinking to collective thinking now with the help of Technology.
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