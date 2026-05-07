Alex Jones Full Show 5/6/26

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MUST-WATCH WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW: FBI Director Says UFO/Alien Disclosure Imminent As Major Religious Leaders Tell Public 'Prepare For Faith To Be Shaken!' PLUS, In Major Victory For America 1st, 7 RINO Senators Defeated In Indiana Sweep! Iran Contradicts Trump’s Latest Claim That Peace Deal Close, Calling US Demands "Unrealistic!" Former Airforce Colonel, Roxane Towner-Watkins, Joins Alex Jones To Expose The International Deep State Organization That Has Staged The Majority Of Global Regime Changes, Terrorism, & Assassinations Since WWII! FINALLY, See MIT Break Down 12 Possible Endings For The Globalist-Sponsored AI Takeover & Creation Of A New Species! THIS IS POWERFUL MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 5/6/26