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WHO Head Admits Vaccines Being Used to Kill Children
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311 views • December 24, 2021
The truth wants to come out and after pushing an experimental gene therapy on the public. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros admitted on camera that countries are using boosters to kill children.
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