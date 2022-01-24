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🟠The Truth about The Endgame
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220 views • January 24, 2022
I am sick of people asking: where is proof?
A lot of people is just lazy as FCK and expect everything will be given to them on a golden platter!
This channel is created to give info about certain topics
Do your own research in the particular matter you are interested in!
You can bring horse to water but you cant make him drink!
A lot of people is just lazy as FCK and expect everything will be given to them on a golden platter!
This channel is created to give info about certain topics
Do your own research in the particular matter you are interested in!
You can bring horse to water but you cant make him drink!
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