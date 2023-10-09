Create New Account
Palestinians fire missiles at Ashkelon
The second day of the conflict was coming to an end, but the Palestinian groups had enough to shoot at Ashkelon.

One package — 40 missiles, the second — 20. And this is quite an indicative moment: they are not firing single missiles from semi-automatic installations from slate roofs, but they are making a full-fledged fire raid.

Source @rybar


And so far, the militants' ammunition supply, apparently, is not running out.

