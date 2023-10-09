Palestinians fire missiles at Ashkelon

The second day of the conflict was coming to an end, but the Palestinian groups had enough to shoot at Ashkelon.
One package — 40 missiles, the second — 20. And this is quite an indicative moment: they are not firing single missiles from semi-automatic installations from slate roofs, but they are making a full-fledged fire raid.
Source @rybar
And so far, the militants' ammunition supply, apparently, is not running out.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.