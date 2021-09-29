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CANADA PENSION PLAN TO BE SCRAPPED - ISOLATION CAMPS AWAIT THOSE REFUSING TO COMPLY - OWN NOTHING
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1752 views • September 29, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vmvcnz-canadian-pension-plan-to-be-scrapped-isolation-camps-await-those-refusing-t.html
A reported leaked Government Email back in 2020 which many claimed was false is now appearing to be reality as everything it said has already come true in 2021.
This is what's going to happen to you if you keep complying with mask mandates and obeying restrictions.
Protests will do absolutely nothing. You are all being laughed at by the ones in power.
What has to happen are physical arrests of these criminals, physical repercussions against the corrupt cops and politicians. That's the only way to take back your rights, freedom and your country.
As a Vaccinated Trans human, you will have No Rights ....PERIOD!
The Government's plan for you is straight forward - Get Vaccinated and own Nothing.
All your debts will be paid and you will be given a modest Universal Income to buy some food and beer ....that's it!
Those who refuse to co-operate will be sent to Detention (Concentration) camps until they comply.
This is The New World Order and you will apparently get to like it.
Get ready for The Great Reset.
Rocco Galati
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0HB4BVQeBI
https://rumble.com/vmvcnz-canadian-pension-plan-to-be-scrapped-isolation-camps-await-those-refusing-t.html
A reported leaked Government Email back in 2020 which many claimed was false is now appearing to be reality as everything it said has already come true in 2021.
This is what's going to happen to you if you keep complying with mask mandates and obeying restrictions.
Protests will do absolutely nothing. You are all being laughed at by the ones in power.
What has to happen are physical arrests of these criminals, physical repercussions against the corrupt cops and politicians. That's the only way to take back your rights, freedom and your country.
As a Vaccinated Trans human, you will have No Rights ....PERIOD!
The Government's plan for you is straight forward - Get Vaccinated and own Nothing.
All your debts will be paid and you will be given a modest Universal Income to buy some food and beer ....that's it!
Those who refuse to co-operate will be sent to Detention (Concentration) camps until they comply.
This is The New World Order and you will apparently get to like it.
Get ready for The Great Reset.
Rocco Galati
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0HB4BVQeBI
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