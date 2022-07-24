Grand Theft World 089 | Special Guest Gareth Icke

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Richard Grove
Gareth Icke is an activist, a singer/songwriter, an author, a former
international beach soccer player, and the presenter of ‘Right Now’, an
uncensored current affairs show on the Ickonic Network. The Ickonic Network:
<https://www.ickonic.com/> From Richard Grove: Liberty Essentials for Every
Aspect of Your Life: <https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/> Join a diverse
community of people who seek to learn about the bigger picture and adapt to
navigating current events, blazing a new path to the truth in the GTW
Community: <https://grandtheftworld.com/sign-up/> To watch the Grand Theft
World live stream, create your FREE Rokfin account @
<https://rokfin.com/RichardGrove> Streaming live on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET!
Check out the Grand Theft World Podcast archive:
<https://grandtheftworld.com/gtw-podcast/> Grand Theft World Livestreams @ 9
PM Eastern every Sunday: <https://www.GrandTheftWorld.com/live>
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