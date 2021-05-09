Xi Is Willing to Compromise Anything Economically If the U.S. Endorses the CCP, Otherwise…

In the May 1, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo revealed that the internal political struggle of the CCP is very intense now. What the CCP wants now is to force the U.S. to endorse the CCP’s narrative about the origin of the virus. Otherwise, they are ready to go to a war with the U.S. in Taiwan so that they can distract the world’s attention from the virus to Taiwan and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the CCP threatens other countries, such as India, Japan, and Australia to keep them silent about the origin of the virus.Xi has now become the one-person captain in the Zhongnan Pit in Beijing. Nobody within the party dares to tell him the truth about the domestic economy or the world’s current political situation. Once the war starts, Xi is willing to sacrifice millions of lives of PLA soldiers. He believes once the casualties reach a certain level, Americans will become soft-hearted and lose their stomach for the fight. The bottomline is that Xi is ready to sacrifice anything to save Beijing.