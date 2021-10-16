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PANIC IN ITALY As Ports Closed By Workers! - Jab Mandates REJECTED By Millions! - MASSIVE Protests!
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1516 views • October 16, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive protests in Italy around the Port of Trieste as the 40% unvaccinated workforce stands up to new mandates demanding everyone get jabbed in order to enter their workplace.
As we reported on the ground in Italy over a month period, you needed a jab to enter a restaurant or board a plane. Just as we left in September, the head criminal Mario Draghi claimed that eventually every single person may need to be jabbed to work, eat, live, to have any semblance of freedom. Now, as of October 15th, Italy has mandated a vaccine for people to be able to work, private and public. Reservations are needed for tests at pharmacies which has become an expensive and inconvenient alternative.
At the Port of Trieste, people are not accepting the tests. They are demanding the government remove the green pass entirely or they will not continue to work. This is shaking up Europe's supply chain and causing the government to panic.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this tyranny!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive protests in Italy around the Port of Trieste as the 40% unvaccinated workforce stands up to new mandates demanding everyone get jabbed in order to enter their workplace.
As we reported on the ground in Italy over a month period, you needed a jab to enter a restaurant or board a plane. Just as we left in September, the head criminal Mario Draghi claimed that eventually every single person may need to be jabbed to work, eat, live, to have any semblance of freedom. Now, as of October 15th, Italy has mandated a vaccine for people to be able to work, private and public. Reservations are needed for tests at pharmacies which has become an expensive and inconvenient alternative.
At the Port of Trieste, people are not accepting the tests. They are demanding the government remove the green pass entirely or they will not continue to work. This is shaking up Europe's supply chain and causing the government to panic.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this tyranny!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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