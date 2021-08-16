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All4aLARP: The history of [Planned Parenthood] A Satanic BLOOD BATH [03-02-2019]
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6 views • August 16, 2021
Note: YES the Satanisc LGBTQIA+ supported Planned Parenthood are also in Denmark, teaching the children it's okay with the sick LGBTQIA+ Agenda in the schools.....
Sex/Grænser/4.-6. klasse - Oversat og bearbejdet af Sex & Samfund
20 maj 1991 Sex education in schools in Denmark. Does Foreningen for Familieplanlaegning (the Danish PPA) have a role to play?
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12343172/
'All children and adolescents in Denmark have a number of rights that the Danish state has committed itself to complying with - for example, through the legislation and the way the authorities are working on.'
'Based on children's and human rights, the Organization IPPF (International Planned ParentHood Federation IPPF) has formulated what is called "sexual rights". They are about body, sexuality, health, private and family life.'
pdf: https://bit.ly/2VQelWV
https://www.sexogsamfund.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/sexogsamfund
https://twitter.com/sexogsamfund
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ3hYR54A9-UUuECFHUhw5Q
International Planned Parenthood Federation, IPPF, Denmark - Google: https://bit.ly/3g7Li86
https://www.ippf.org/countries/denmark
https://dk.linkedin.com/company/international-planned-parenthood-federation
https://www.scwbc.net/planned-parenthood/denmark-sc/directory-listings.html
https://um.dk/en/~/media/um/danida-en/ippf%20organisationstrategi%202021-2026.pdf
http://advocatesaz.org/tag/denmark/
Adrenochrome: Everything You Want to Know
by MIKE ROTHSCHILD - Conspiracy theory researcher and debunker
What could be more terrifying than being trafficked for sex? Being murdered in a ritual sacrifice. And even worse than that would be being murdered in a ritual sacrifice so wealthy elite cabalists can harvest your adrenal glands to get the compound they need to prolong their decrepit lives!
Whoa, indeed.
https://themikerothschild.com/2018/07/09/adrenochrome-qanon/
https://themikerothschild.com/
August 19, 2015
Planned Parenthood kept aborted babies alive to harvest heart, brain: ex-technician
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/aug/19/planned-parenthood-kept-aborted-babies-alive-to-ha/
All4aLARP: The history of [Planned Parenthood] A Satanic BLOOD BATH [03-02-2019]
101 views Feb 3, 2019
All4aLARP
65 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Er5lePuGGKs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw
Description
Immune to [BS]
NOT [Mockingbird]
Connecting DOTS
#Qanon #WWG1WGA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw/about
Sources
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/02/21/operation-nazification/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Sanger
http://www.catholicbryan.org/blog/margaret-sanger-and-eugenics/ (Dead)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=margaret+sanger+and+eugenics&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://www.chesterton.org/lecture-36/ Eugenics and Other Evils
https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/08/14/432080520/fact-check-was-planned-parenthood-started-to-control-the-black-population?t=1629115534460
https://www.care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/margaret-sanger-more-eugenic-than-fellow-eugenicists
https://time.com/4081760/margaret-sanger-history-eugenics/
http://www.physiciansforlife.org/bill-gates-father-head-of-planned-parenthood-inspired-his-abortion-population-control-views/
https://thenewamerican.com/melinda-gates-commits-375-million-for-population-control-abortion/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/aug/19/planned-parenthood-kept-aborted-babies-alive-to-ha/
https://www.heritage.org/marriage-and-family/commentary/new-report-shows-planned-parenthood-raked-15-billion-taxpayer-funds
https://www.christianpost.com/voice/new-yorks-new-abortion-law-child-sacrifice.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch
https://www.christianpost.com/news/7-states-already-allow-abortion-up-to-birth-not-just-new-york.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/researchers-say-ambrosia-young-blood-transfusion-startup-putting-lives-at-risk-2018-9?r=US&;IR=T
https://themikerothschild.com/2018/07/09/adrenochrome-qanon/
Sex/Grænser/4.-6. klasse - Oversat og bearbejdet af Sex & Samfund
20 maj 1991 Sex education in schools in Denmark. Does Foreningen for Familieplanlaegning (the Danish PPA) have a role to play?
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12343172/
'All children and adolescents in Denmark have a number of rights that the Danish state has committed itself to complying with - for example, through the legislation and the way the authorities are working on.'
'Based on children's and human rights, the Organization IPPF (International Planned ParentHood Federation IPPF) has formulated what is called "sexual rights". They are about body, sexuality, health, private and family life.'
pdf: https://bit.ly/2VQelWV
https://www.sexogsamfund.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/sexogsamfund
https://twitter.com/sexogsamfund
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ3hYR54A9-UUuECFHUhw5Q
International Planned Parenthood Federation, IPPF, Denmark - Google: https://bit.ly/3g7Li86
https://www.ippf.org/countries/denmark
https://dk.linkedin.com/company/international-planned-parenthood-federation
https://www.scwbc.net/planned-parenthood/denmark-sc/directory-listings.html
https://um.dk/en/~/media/um/danida-en/ippf%20organisationstrategi%202021-2026.pdf
http://advocatesaz.org/tag/denmark/
Adrenochrome: Everything You Want to Know
by MIKE ROTHSCHILD - Conspiracy theory researcher and debunker
What could be more terrifying than being trafficked for sex? Being murdered in a ritual sacrifice. And even worse than that would be being murdered in a ritual sacrifice so wealthy elite cabalists can harvest your adrenal glands to get the compound they need to prolong their decrepit lives!
Whoa, indeed.
https://themikerothschild.com/2018/07/09/adrenochrome-qanon/
https://themikerothschild.com/
August 19, 2015
Planned Parenthood kept aborted babies alive to harvest heart, brain: ex-technician
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/aug/19/planned-parenthood-kept-aborted-babies-alive-to-ha/
All4aLARP: The history of [Planned Parenthood] A Satanic BLOOD BATH [03-02-2019]
101 views Feb 3, 2019
All4aLARP
65 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Er5lePuGGKs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw
Description
Immune to [BS]
NOT [Mockingbird]
Connecting DOTS
#Qanon #WWG1WGA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw/about
Sources
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/02/21/operation-nazification/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Sanger
http://www.catholicbryan.org/blog/margaret-sanger-and-eugenics/ (Dead)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=margaret+sanger+and+eugenics&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://www.chesterton.org/lecture-36/ Eugenics and Other Evils
https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/08/14/432080520/fact-check-was-planned-parenthood-started-to-control-the-black-population?t=1629115534460
https://www.care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/margaret-sanger-more-eugenic-than-fellow-eugenicists
https://time.com/4081760/margaret-sanger-history-eugenics/
http://www.physiciansforlife.org/bill-gates-father-head-of-planned-parenthood-inspired-his-abortion-population-control-views/
https://thenewamerican.com/melinda-gates-commits-375-million-for-population-control-abortion/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/aug/19/planned-parenthood-kept-aborted-babies-alive-to-ha/
https://www.heritage.org/marriage-and-family/commentary/new-report-shows-planned-parenthood-raked-15-billion-taxpayer-funds
https://www.christianpost.com/voice/new-yorks-new-abortion-law-child-sacrifice.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch
https://www.christianpost.com/news/7-states-already-allow-abortion-up-to-birth-not-just-new-york.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/researchers-say-ambrosia-young-blood-transfusion-startup-putting-lives-at-risk-2018-9?r=US&;IR=T
https://themikerothschild.com/2018/07/09/adrenochrome-qanon/
Keywords
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