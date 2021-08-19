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Favor The Poor - Proverbs 19:17 (NIV)
17 Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord,
and he will reward them for what they have done.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus rewards those who are gracious to the poor.
https://pc1.tiny.us/5xnjcpnh
#kind #poor #lends #Lord #reward #done