Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SAUDI KING’S GRANDSON THREATENS JOE BIDEN WITH JIHAD
80 views
channel image
Self-Government
Published a month ago |

SAUDI KING’S GRANDSON THREATENS JOE BIDEN WITH JIHAD

OCT 18   https://www.trunews.com/stream/saudi-king-s-grandson-threatens-joe-biden-with-jihad 


Saudi King Abdulaziz’s grandson sharply rebuked Joe Biden for threatening to retaliate against OPEC+ oil production cuts. He reminded President Biden that Saudi Arabia was formed through jihad and martyrdom.  It appears that President Biden is dangerously close to losing Saudi Arabia as a U.S. ally.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.  Airdate 10/18/22

Keywords
russiaciapresident donald trumpww3arabiasaudiworld war iiibeast risingthe greatest resettrunewjan 6 capitolchairman bennie thompson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket