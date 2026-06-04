The War on Nutritional Truth and Health Freedom, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

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What happens when truthful nutrition information is treated as a threat? As chronic illness rises and healthcare spending soars, advocates warn that freedom of choice, access to health knowledge, and individual responsibility are under increasing pressure. The battle for health freedom is becoming impossible to ignore.
#HealthFreedom #NutritionTruth #Wellness #PreventiveHealth #FreedomOfChoice
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