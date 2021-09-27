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016 The Shaking, Time of the End -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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35 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 16 we discuss the shaking which is to take place in the remnant church shortly before the second coming of Jesus as mentioned in the Spirit of Prophecy. What will cause this shaking and what must one do not to be shaken out?
Watch all What's Up Prof Videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Conflict and Triumph – New Series By Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
Darkness Before Dawn – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Bookends (What is a Heretic?) – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/UED_-2Yoykw
From Crete To Malta – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Rekindling The Reformation – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Leadership And End-time Prophecy – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/YIbUegn0YHY
The Lesser Light – Lecture By Walter Veith & Francois Du Plessis
https://youtu.be/jGkGvg0pL7o
God’s Guiding Gift – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/X77Z6OcQ6PE
BOOKS:
The Truth About 666 and The Story Of The Great Apostasy – Edwin de Kock
https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...
The Spirit Of Prophecy Treasure Chest – Prophetic Guidance School
https://thesureword.org/wp-content/up...
ARTICLES:
https://catholicherald.co.uk/magazine...
Ellen G. White — Messenger to the Remnant, p. 51.1 (Arthur Lacey White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
SPIRIT OF PROPHECY QUOTES:
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White, p. 175.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Prophets and Kings, p. 428.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 220.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Colporteur Evangelist, p. 37.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 35.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White, p. 176.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 176.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
SDA Bible Commentary, vol. 4 (EGW), p. 1161.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 186.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimony Treasures, vol. 1, p. 64.3 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Evangelism, p. 260.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels for the Church, p. 326.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimony Treasures, vol. 3, p. 214.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimony Treasures, vol. 3, p. 354.5 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 39.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Colporteur Evangelist, p. 36.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 691.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 67.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 46.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 696.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 610.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 22 (1907), Ms 188, 1907, par.26
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 587.5 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels for the Church, p. 91.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Gospel Workers (1892/1893 ed.), p. 90.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Watch all What's Up Prof Videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Conflict and Triumph – New Series By Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
Darkness Before Dawn – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Bookends (What is a Heretic?) – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/UED_-2Yoykw
From Crete To Malta – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Rekindling The Reformation – Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Leadership And End-time Prophecy – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/YIbUegn0YHY
The Lesser Light – Lecture By Walter Veith & Francois Du Plessis
https://youtu.be/jGkGvg0pL7o
God’s Guiding Gift – Lecture By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/X77Z6OcQ6PE
BOOKS:
The Truth About 666 and The Story Of The Great Apostasy – Edwin de Kock
https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...
The Spirit Of Prophecy Treasure Chest – Prophetic Guidance School
https://thesureword.org/wp-content/up...
ARTICLES:
https://catholicherald.co.uk/magazine...
Ellen G. White — Messenger to the Remnant, p. 51.1 (Arthur Lacey White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
SPIRIT OF PROPHECY QUOTES:
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White, p. 175.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Prophets and Kings, p. 428.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Desire of Ages, p. 220.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Colporteur Evangelist, p. 37.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 35.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Experience and Teachings of Ellen G. White, p. 176.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 176.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
SDA Bible Commentary, vol. 4 (EGW), p. 1161.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 186.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimony Treasures, vol. 1, p. 64.3 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Evangelism, p. 260.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels for the Church, p. 326.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimony Treasures, vol. 3, p. 214.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimony Treasures, vol. 3, p. 354.5 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 1, p. 39.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Colporteur Evangelist, p. 36.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 691.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 67.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 46.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 696.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 610.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 22 (1907), Ms 188, 1907, par.26
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 587.5 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels for the Church, p. 91.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Gospel Workers (1892/1893 ed.), p. 90.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
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