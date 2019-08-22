Who Did 9/11?: Part 1 of 5

The real perpetrators of 9/11 have never been brought to justice. There is no evidence that 19 Muslims hijacked 4 Passenger airlines and crashed them into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on September 11th 2001 as fraudently claimed by the U.S government and media. So the questions is Who Did 9/11? Well the answer is provided in this 5 part 6 hour 30 minute presentation which I have recently created (August 2019) that will uncover the real culprits of 9/11. Every September 11th we come to the anniversary of 9/11 and the controlled mainstream media churns out the usual lying documentaries about 9/11. Here you will get the real truth about 9/11, the truth that the mainstream media will never tell you.These videos where on Youtube but my account on Youtube has now been terminated because of these videos. What does that tell us?Who Did 9/11?: Part 1 of 51. Video: The Official Story of 9/112. Other Terrorist Atrocities before 9/113. Northwoods Plan4. U.S.S Cole Bombing5. PNAC6. Who Owns the Media6. Pre-Programmed about 9/117. Video: 9/11 Links in the movie: Back to the Future8. Video: Jews blame Muslims for 9/11 within minutes9. Israeli ICTS in charge of Airport Security10. Mossad Art Students in Twin Towers11. The 5 Dancing Israelis