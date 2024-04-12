The Future of Israel 04/12/2024

Today we take a look at the Future of Israel according to the Bible. Our topics include the Everlasting Covenant with Israel, that Jesus returns two more times, and much more!





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support