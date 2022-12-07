Shanghai China Dec 2022 Walking in the Bund underworldchina

The Bund or Waitan is a waterfront area and a protected historical district in central Shanghai.

The area centers on a section of Zhongshan Road within the former

Shanghai International Settlement, which runs along the western bank of the Huangpu River in the eastern part of Huangpu District.

The area along the river faces the modern skyscrapers of Lujiazui in the Pudong District.

The Bund usually refers to the buildings and wharves on this section of the road, as well as some adjacent areas. From the 1860s to the 1930s, it was the rich and powerful center of the foreign establishment in Shanghai, operating as a legally protected treaty port.