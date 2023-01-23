Create New Account
Dr. Robert Malone about WEF, the pandemic and fifth-generation warfare
Published a day ago

World-renowned physician Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, visited the Pandemic strategies, lessons and consequences - conference in Stockholm this weekend. Malone spoke not so much about the medical aspects of the pandemic, instead he focused on the forces behind it.

