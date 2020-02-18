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The Radical Gospel of Luke Animated Story! (The Liberator #1)
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20 views • February 18, 2020
The Gospel of Luke comes alive with this audio Bible reading with pictures and animation. Enjoy this truly Christian Christmas video, a Bible narration from the King James Version (KJV) of Luke chapter 1 & 2. The Jesus nativity story is the first video in the series that will cover the whole Gospel of Luke portrayed as an animated Christian comic book for kids and adults.
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