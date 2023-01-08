https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Final Word: Dr. 'Lee Merritt' "Truth About The 'Covid-19' Virus & 'mRNA' Theory EXPOSED With Visual Slides

November 16, 2022

The medical journal Lancet estimates that 88,000 Americans had heart attacks from taking Vioxx, and 38,000 of them died. Merck, eventually had to settle the biggest pharma lawsuit in history, to the tune of 4.85 billion dollars to thousands of people.

Article: Brandy Vaughn, a Merck whistleblower Merck rep) who became an outspoken advocate for safe vaccines, founded Learn The Risk to fight the wave of mandatory vaccination laws initiated by the pharmaceutical industry.

November 15, 2022

Beating Covid in the Courts. 'V.S.R.F'

Dr 'Sucharit Bhakdi' COVID-19 Vaccine Destroys Hearts & Brains of Billions of People

"SAFE AND EFFECTIVE" THEY TOLD US! A SECOND OPINION BY THE 'COVID-19' VACCINE INJURED

THE "VACCINE DEATH SPIKE" A SPIKE IN VACCINATED 'COVID-19' DEATHS REVEALED IN 'GERMANY'...

Big Pharma's 'mRNA' Technology

Big Pharma’s Secret Plan EXPOSED: All Vaccines To Soon Use LETHAL mRNA Technology

CDC stands for “Child Death Cult” … nationwide child sacrifice ritual disguised as “immunization”

Big Pharma wants us to be full of mRNA!

Dr. Bryan Ardis joins to expose how mRNA will be included into ALL medical necessities, and it's dangerous! Now, snake venom peptides are creeping into everything, causing disaster!

NOTE: Covid-19 restrictions and ever tightening mandates our not in our interest, especially our children, and we have to fight back and demand our leaders act. As of today, I have gotten no response from our Chancery Office or any of their supporting documentation (including informed consent info) I requested. Of course not, there is absolutely no medical evidence whatsoever in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine or mandates.

Florida Surgeon General The 'MRNA' 'Covid-19' Vaccine Findings Are Disturbing" Dr. 'Joseph Ladapo'

Covid-19 Update Nov, 2022