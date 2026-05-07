"We're not covering up for Pedophiles" - Thomas Massie with Tucker Carlson, clip 2

Want the Epstein files released? Trumpworld calls that betrayal now — Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie told Tucker Carlson that everyone around Trump once promised Epstein transparency — until someone actually tried to make it happen.

💬 “The president’s own children, the vice president, the FBI director, and the president himself said that they would release the Epstein files,” Massie stressed.

👀 Massie says his push to expose Epstein’s crimes is now treated as betrayal of the Republican Party.

Clip 3 will be: The Epstein class now funds Trump’s vanity projects — the ballroom , the arch, the Kennedy Center rebrand — and Massie’s opponent all to keep the Epstein files buried.

💬 “These are also the same people who are in the Epstein files by large part, or their friends are.”