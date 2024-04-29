BILL GATES WANTS AI MEAT! - Genetically Modified Cow Blobs With Nano Tech To Enter The Market?

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent claims by Bill Gates on his podcast that he wants to see AI controlled genetically modified beef cows to be the SOLE meat sold in the United States. This of course is all under the guise of "stopping climate change." The absurd measure could actually be adopted considering basically all of his and the World Economic Forum's measures are reaching market in one way or another. Of course, this formed beef which would depend on AI would likely involve your favorite nanotechnologies and mRNA. They want to transform the human body into a dependent machine, sick and weak and lacking consciousness. Big Tech is also heavily involved in taking over the food, electric and water industries as the move to social credit encroaches on everyone. With the scripted collapse of the global economy, the shift from the west to the east into a CBDC and 15 Minute Cities will involve thee collapse of the food supply and grid as well. We can't forget false flag cyber attacks. What will make these extreme measures "normal" for the public? Order out of chaos as always. A fake, scripted World War 3, fake climate catastrophes, fake economic catastrophes, scripted culture wars, complete dependence on the grid, food supply and banking system. It's all so obvious. Technocracy is approaching fast. Are you prepared? Or are you "waiting to see what happens?"

We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

