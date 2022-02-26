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The REAL story on Ukraine, Putin, NATO and the globalist war against humanity
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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246 views • February 26, 2022
The REAL story on Ukraine, Putin, NATO and the globalist war against humanity

While SO MANY waridiots are distracted from #CovidCrimesAgainstHumanity with "BAD Russia" HOAX, cabal psychopaths are tightening the noose around the neck of mankind...

The REAL aggressors attacking humanity are the vaccine pushers, covid propagandists and governments that terrorize their own citizens

Situation Update, Feb 25, 2022 - The REAL story on Ukraine, Putin, NATO and the globalist war against humanity

The financial sanctions Biden has announced against Putin are nothing compared to the Canadian government’s own financial terrorism that it has unleashed against its own peaceful citizens. Donate just $20 to the freedom convoy and all your bank funds can be stolen without notice, completely outside of due process. But we’re told that Putin is the worst villain on the planet. Yet Putin hasn’t stolen anyone’s bank accounts in the USA or Canada (for starters).

“Putin is taking out Soros funded Nazis in the east, US/NATO weapons on his borders, US bio weapon labs, the US puppet leadership in Ukraine that helps the US politicians Biden, Obama, Clinton and lots of other DC District of Criminals money laundering service...
As usual the usurper corrupt Biden's US government and their MSM is nothing but 24/7 gaslighting propaganda that only their gaslighted people believe and that's becoming fewer and fewer every day...
Just like Afghanistan, Ukraine is now loaded up with $billions$ of US taxpayer bought weapons!
Biden's woke CRT vaccinated tranny military would have their butts handed to them by the Russian military!
The usurper puppet Mr. poopy pants Biden owned by China has F'd America again... Time to awaken America and take your country back from the DC District of Criminals, the most EVIL enemy America has/will ever face... FACT!
The entire world continues to laugh at America with their usurper fake president and their CRT Satan worshipping pedofile tranny government!!!
Obama's, Clinton's, Deep State and Globalist elitist's stinch is all over this entire joke of a usurper government... We The People own America and you're going to find that out!” - Donkey-CaCa


read more: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-25-the-real-aggressors-attacking-humanity-are-the-vaccine-pushers-covid-propagandists.html

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https://www.brighteon.com/002a529b-189c-43fe-be14-52b56893a4b8
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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