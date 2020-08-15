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Saturn and Secret Societies Saturnalia
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46 views • August 15, 2020
- Is BLＭ participating in a Saturnalia Ritual w/o them knowing?
- If so, are those participants entered a contract to play a role subconsciously w/o them knowing?
- Is BLM just a self-hypnotized pat-on-own-back pay-for-play "social movement"?!
Secret Life of Symbols with Jordan Maxwell S01E07
- If so, are those participants entered a contract to play a role subconsciously w/o them knowing?
- Is BLM just a self-hypnotized pat-on-own-back pay-for-play "social movement"?!
Secret Life of Symbols with Jordan Maxwell S01E07
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