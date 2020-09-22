© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK institutes second lockdown but is it based on faulthy data?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • September 22, 2020
Ben Swann, September 22, 2020
A new round of lockdowns has been announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after a warning by two scientists that the UK could see 50,000 new cases of coronavirus by mid-October. But are those numbers and predictions accurate? We take a look at why other scientists are pushing back, calling those claims "Implausible"
Visit our sponsors
ISE.Media https://ise.media
Cloudcoin https://cloudcoin.global
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/videos/383339462665728/
A new round of lockdowns has been announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after a warning by two scientists that the UK could see 50,000 new cases of coronavirus by mid-October. But are those numbers and predictions accurate? We take a look at why other scientists are pushing back, calling those claims "Implausible"
Visit our sponsors
ISE.Media https://ise.media
Cloudcoin https://cloudcoin.global
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/videos/383339462665728/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.