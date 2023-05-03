Treating Vax Injury, Cancer with Red Light Therapy, Combat Blue Light from Phones | Part 1, Ep 79

In Part 1 with Dr. Derek Sisak, of Spinal Solutions Health & Wellness Chiropractic Care, he dives into the newly discovered benefits of Red Light Therapy beds for those experiencing the array of vaccine side effects, injuries and adverse events, as well as, those that have seen success treating anything from general ailments to serious conditions like blood clots, cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, etc. Dr. Sisak joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, conversely to explain the negative effects of the blue lights emitted from our devices and how the posture that comes from looking down at our phones and computers regularly can be corrected through integrative treatment and handy posture apps.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





