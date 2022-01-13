Circumcised sex is outside God's Logos/reason, harmful to women, obsession with names, the devil is a 'rock', demon possessed kids, Hinduism, Hitler.

This world will end and the people will keep insisting that Moses was speaking with a messenger of the real God *eye roll* and here are the results: demon possessed kids, circumcision on a whole country born here and people still in denial. There are some Jews who reject their cult and they wish they were born intact, but the "evangelicals" and the churchians will always believe that the Tanakh is God's word, 90% it is the devil's word. Satan can fool anybody, I was fooled too at some point on many levels, so the Holy Spirit can lead to the truth if we are open to it and humble to accept it. If the Tanakh was adequate, we wouldn't have the Greek gospels! Again, Psalms is not Christianity and Samuel are both Kabbala, the Torah is a string of names for the devil. He likes to hide!!