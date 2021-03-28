The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 5:4-11, 27-32

The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to LukeSession 9 - LUKE 5:4-11, 27-32 Followed - Jesus Uses Ordinary People With Diverse Backgrounds In His Work.LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21Social media makes it easier than ever to reconnect with former classmates and childhood friends, but that may not lessen the surprise we experience. The person we thought to be the least likely to do a particular thing may now be doing the very thing we thought he or she would never do. We never know what life holds fora person or what God can do in time. Jesus called some unlikely people to be His followers, reminding us that God sees people differently than we do.