© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 5:4-11, 27-32
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 28, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 9 - LUKE 5:4-11, 27-32 Followed - Jesus Uses Ordinary People With Diverse Backgrounds In His Work.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Social media makes it easier than ever to reconnect with former classmates and childhood friends, but that may not lessen the surprise we experience. The person we thought to be the least likely to do a particular thing may now be doing the very thing we thought he or she would never do. We never know what life holds fora person or what God can do in time. Jesus called some unlikely people to be His followers, reminding us that God sees people differently than we do.
Session 9 - LUKE 5:4-11, 27-32 Followed - Jesus Uses Ordinary People With Diverse Backgrounds In His Work.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Social media makes it easier than ever to reconnect with former classmates and childhood friends, but that may not lessen the surprise we experience. The person we thought to be the least likely to do a particular thing may now be doing the very thing we thought he or she would never do. We never know what life holds fora person or what God can do in time. Jesus called some unlikely people to be His followers, reminding us that God sees people differently than we do.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.