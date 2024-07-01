BASES2024 Summer - Jeanie Rebane - Humanist Celebrant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bases summer seminars continue on a lighter spiritual theme, with Jeanie Rebane, a Humanist Celebrant.
Day 1 of the Bases Project's summer seminars for 2024, held in Wiltshire,England.
Supporting Brighteon in these times of censorship. Short shout out by Miles Johnston for Britain's The Light Light Newspaper
All the Bases legacy material is available at basestv.com, and website basestv.org