BASES2024 Summer - Jeanie Rebane - Humanist Celebrant

Bases summer seminars continue on a lighter spiritual theme, with Jeanie Rebane, a Humanist Celebrant.

Jeanie Rebane is a funeral celebrant, Tarot reader, writer, comedian and public speaker. Workshop leader, And she identifies as IBOL

'Interdimensional being of light'





Jeanie's talk covers a variety of topics, astrology, birth charts, astrocartography, how they both play a huge part in our potential destinies, and the world's.





Her online encounter with Andrew D Basagio from the Pegasus project about nar jump rooms,





Her photographs of orbs and mist manifestations, and elemental beings,

Dr Harry Oldfield inventor of NEV and energy pictures,





And finally UT an inherent healing modality available to all of us.





Delivered with humour, honesty and intelligence.







Day 1 of the Bases Project's summer seminars for 2024, held in Wiltshire,England.

All the Bases legacy material is available at basestv.com, and website basestv.org

