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Dennis Wise on Hitler's Pope with Pete Papaherakles
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9 views • November 13, 2021
In this video I invited Dennis Wise to talk about his new video about Catholic Cardinal Pacelli, who strongly backed up Adolf Hitler during the war. He later became Pope Pius XII. Dennis explained this in his video, "The Secret Masonic Victory of WW II - Part 13." Many suspect that the Pope was assassinated on Oct 9, 1958 which furthered the Jewish take over of the Catholic church (putting that in short and simple terms).
See my Dennis Wise playlist of videos at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/os8F9NSznFSf/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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To order my T-shirt or mug logo at Vistaprint, contact me for details: [email protected]
See my Dennis Wise playlist of videos at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/os8F9NSznFSf/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
Vancouver UFO YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8o57EdDnGekG_yklcJc9IQ
http://www.thulesociety.com
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My BLOG: http://www.brianruhe.ca/category/blog/
FREE BOOK
Donate $25 (US or Canadian) to brianruhe.ca
and get a FREE book (worth $10) from www.third-reich-books.com
Contact [email protected]
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post safe ones on Facebook.
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
To order my T-shirt or mug logo at Vistaprint, contact me for details: [email protected]
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