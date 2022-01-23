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Of course we don't trust elites - Por supuesto que no confiamos en las élites
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67 views • January 23, 2022
En realidad dicen que las élites ahora, no ocultan nada
Solo tenía que burlarse de este video
Por supuesto que NO estamos siguiendo a idiotas, disculpen, élites...jaja
Global report shows we don’t trust elites or institutions
https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/media-sauce-global-report-shows-we-dont-trust-elites-or-institutions,10052
EL 80% DE LAS "ELITES DE OPINIÓN" DESCONFÍA DE LA PUBLICIDAD
https://www.marketingdirecto.com/anunciantes-general/anunciantes/el-80-de-las-elites-de-opinion-desconfia-de-la-publicidad
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They actually say elites now, no hiding nothing
Just had to poke fun at this video
Oh course we are NOT following idiots, oh excuse me, elites...haha
Solo tenía que burlarse de este video
Por supuesto que NO estamos siguiendo a idiotas, disculpen, élites...jaja
Global report shows we don’t trust elites or institutions
https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/media-sauce-global-report-shows-we-dont-trust-elites-or-institutions,10052
EL 80% DE LAS "ELITES DE OPINIÓN" DESCONFÍA DE LA PUBLICIDAD
https://www.marketingdirecto.com/anunciantes-general/anunciantes/el-80-de-las-elites-de-opinion-desconfia-de-la-publicidad
-----------------------------------------------
They actually say elites now, no hiding nothing
Just had to poke fun at this video
Oh course we are NOT following idiots, oh excuse me, elites...haha
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