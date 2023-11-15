15 UNSETTLING Discoveries in Antarctica

Top Fives
Oct 29, 2023
Antarctica, the frozen continent at the southernmost tip of our planet, holds more than just ice and penguins. Beneath its icy surface, explorers have made unsettling discoveries that challenge our understanding of the natural world. From strange underground lakes to mysterious ancient anomalies, these findings unveil a hidden world of remarkable secrets. Join us for today's video, as we embark on an expedition to explore the top 15 most unsettling discoveries in Antarctica. Let's begin.
#antarctica #top15
Several segments are licensed under creative commons
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
For more video information, please visit our website.
The Top Fives show brings you informational and entertaining top five videos! Join us and subscribe for more.
Follow Josh on Instagram! Founder and producer of the Top Fives show. Stay up to date with the channel and everything YouTube and business related! / joshuajosephbaker
Follow us on Facebook!
/ topfivesyoutube
Contact us via the email form here: https://www.youtube.com/topfives/about
Note: The videos featured on the Top Fives channel are for educational and informational purposes. If you have a good idea for a video, leave us a comment! We try to read each and every comment made.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RARqurgUh4&pp=ygUKYW50YXJjdGljYQ%3D%3D
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.