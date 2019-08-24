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World War Xi: Trump Orders U.S. Companies To Stop Doing Business In China - 1609-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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411 views • August 24, 2019
In a series of tweets that rattled markets, the president posed a question to his more than 60 million followers comparing Xi to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. "My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote. The tweet came shortly after China announced that it will impose 5%-10% tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods and reinstate duties on American autos. The tariffs will come in two batches, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, which are the same days that Trump's newest round of tariffs on Chinese goods will go into effect. E-Militia Article: Trump calls China President Xi ‘enemy’ http://ow.ly/j13X30pplf7

GUEST: Michael Strickland a former news videographer , political blogger,, and investigative journalist was arrested after a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland had gone wrong. During this “protest” – Strickland was filming the scene. At one point, he took out a gun and pointed it at protestors. He did so as he backed up and they continued to approach him. After they backed off, he returned the gun to its holster. At the event, Strickland continued to back off from protestors as they continually approached him. Michael was charged and found guilty of 10 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 10 counts of menacing, and one count of disorderly conduct. His case is on appeal.
https://www.projectveritas.com/video/citizen-journalist-unholsters-gun-the-case-of-mike-strickland-my-friend/
http://www.victoriataft.com/strickland-case-at-oregon-appeals-court-if-verdict-allowed-to-stand-nobody-is-safe-from-antifa/

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