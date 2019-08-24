World War Xi: Trump Orders U.S. Companies To Stop Doing Business In China - 1609-6P

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GUEST: Michael Strickland a former news videographer , political blogger,, and investigative journalist was arrested after a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland had gone wrong. During this “protest” – Strickland was filming the scene. At one point, he took out a gun and pointed it at protestors. He did so as he backed up and they continued to approach him. After they backed off, he returned the gun to its holster. At the event, Strickland continued to back off from protestors as they continually approached him. Michael was charged and found guilty of 10 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 10 counts of menacing, and one count of disorderly conduct. His case is on appeal.
https://www.projectveritas.com/video/citizen-journalist-unholsters-gun-the-case-of-mike-strickland-my-friend/
http://www.victoriataft.com/strickland-case-at-oregon-appeals-court-if-verdict-allowed-to-stand-nobody-is-safe-from-antifa/
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