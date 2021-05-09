BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Incredible TEDx Talk on Viral Issue Realities, Short Excerpt here!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • May 09, 2021
Okay this is one to share big time! A stunningly insightful Psychiatry expert absolutely nails it on the realities of Lockdowns!
See the full talk here - it's brilliant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43J7hD9I0jY&;t=1s
Description from above link:
"Why are we obsessed with danger, and conversely with safety? The Swedish psychiatrist and author David Eberhard comments on the effects that a lockdown has on a population, and on how we feel less and less secure despite arguably living in the safest period of time in human history. David has worked in psychiatry for most of his adult life, at multiple different centers in Stockholm. Since 2019, David is working as the head of staff at PRIMA Maria Addiction Care Clinic.
In addition, he is a bestselling author and active lecturer, focusing on everything from responsibility and human rights and violations of these, to security thinking and child rearing. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx
Keywords
psychiatrysafetydangercuriousprovocativehuman rights violationslockdowns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Report Warns AI Worms Could Spread Through Smart Home Devices

Anthropic Report Warns AI Worms Could Spread Through Smart Home Devices

Edison Reed
AI Less Regulated Than Milk and Washing Machines, Microsoft President Says

AI Less Regulated Than Milk and Washing Machines, Microsoft President Says

Edison Reed
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
The French Freezer Hack Wasn&#8217;t Really a Cyberattack &#8230; It Was an Invitation

The French Freezer Hack Wasn’t Really a Cyberattack … It Was an Invitation

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy