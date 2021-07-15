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Jesus was Greek from Alexander the Great. "Hebrew and Aramaic are Greek", "Hebrews were Asiatic Greeks" -Jewish linguist Joseph Yahuda
DoricCulture47
DoricCulture47
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174 views • July 15, 2021
**I know people are busy with the latest Mossad operation, this time the perpetrators are in the spotlight, the Miami "collapse" lol, bad acting is cringey. Less fluoride, more revelation.

SO I am finally proving my point.
Here I am discussing again the eternal fight on earth of the Diogenes vs Cronians.
God revealed to me the prophesies of Aeschylus, while I was doing my research.
I am mentioning sources from the books of Joseph Yahuda, Stephanos Mitilinaeos, Aleister Crowley "The book of Thoth", Albert Pike "Morals & Dogma".

It is obvious who were the people of God and who were the people of Cronus, the devil (Saturn). The people of God never worshiped money, while the Jews live for money, or should I say gold.
Ill mention some quotes from Greek wise men and Greek philosophers, and from the greatest, last Greek philosopher and God on earth who completed God's purpose and so He said the Greek word τετέλεσται=it has been completed.

"The righteous man never owns wealth" Menander
"Wealth brings satiety and satiety brings hybris" Solon.
"What is wealth? Treasure of evil, stepping stone to accidents, sponsor of cunningness" Chilon of Sparta.
"Do not talk to me about wealth. I do not admire a god that every immoral villain can easily make his own" Euripides.
"Noone can serve two masters ... You cannot serve both God and Mamon (the god of money:Saturn)" Jesus.
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liesbiblejesussatanpropagandatruthreligionyahwehwarsaturdaynwohebrewbiblicaldevilgreekjehovagospels
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