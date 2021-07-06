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Homeless Transformation: Meth, Mayhem and Restoration - Greg and Monica's Story
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33 views • July 06, 2021
Quickly after they first met, Greg and Monica's life together was already in a state of chaos. For the next ten years meth use, poor decisions and multiple arrests landed them in a place where they desperately needed help. In this video, Greg and Monica tell how their time at the Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission broke their cycle of addiction and set them on a path to where they are today.
Help others like Greg and Monica:
http://www.grantspassmission.org/donate
Help others like Greg and Monica:
http://www.grantspassmission.org/donate
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