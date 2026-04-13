Aftermath of a Hezbollah rocket attack on a building in Nahariya, northern occupied Palestine.

One Israeli settler was reportedly injured after a rocket hit a home in Nahariya, in northern occupied Palestine.

Prior to: A fresh rocket barrage was fired from Lebanon, setting off air-raid sirens in Nahariya, nearby areas, and several settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

Adding:

Hacker group says it penetrated Saudi, Bahraini steel giants

Pro-resistance hacker group Handala says it has penetrated computer systems of two giant steel-making companies in the Arab world, causing complete disruption to their operations.

Adding:

NATO allies refuse to participate in US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The United States’ NATO allies have refused to take part in US President Donald Trump’s plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran warns Washington and its partners against any miscalculation in the Persian Gulf.





(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/13/766807/NATO-allies-refuse-to-participate-in-US-blockade-of-Strait-of-Hormuz)